Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.97-$6.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.18 billion-$20.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.51 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 531,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,676. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.