Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.