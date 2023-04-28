KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 180.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. KLA updated its Q4 guidance to $4.23-$5.43 EPS.

KLA Trading Down 0.5 %

KLA stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.65. 99,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in KLA by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

