Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Invests $46,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,215. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.