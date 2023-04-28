Kokoswap Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $110.84 million and $143,732.88 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

