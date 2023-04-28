Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces $0.94 Annual Dividend

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.9387 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Koninklijke Philips has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,378 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

