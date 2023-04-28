Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces $0.94 Annual Dividend

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.9387 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Koninklijke Philips has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,378 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

