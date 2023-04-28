KPCB DGF Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

KPCB DGF Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,310,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. LegalZoom.com makes up 99.4% of KPCB DGF Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KPCB DGF Associates LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $48,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 176,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. 87,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.90 million. Analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.