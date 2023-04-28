Kujira (KUJI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $508,576.66

Kujira (KUJI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $78.78 million and $508,576.66 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.65876862 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $545,056.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

