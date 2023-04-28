L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.00 to $12.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.15. 1,923,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,631. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 929.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,562,000 after purchasing an additional 141,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,879.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

