L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.00 to $12.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.
Shares of LHX traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.15. 1,923,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,631. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $255.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 929.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,562,000 after purchasing an additional 141,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,879.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
