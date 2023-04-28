L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) vs. Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Head to Head Contrast

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for L3Harris Technologies and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 8 6 0 2.43 Nextracker 0 2 13 0 2.87

Valuation and Earnings

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $259.46, suggesting a potential upside of 31.04%. Nextracker has a consensus target price of $40.31, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Nextracker.

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Nextracker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $17.06 billion 2.20 $1.06 billion $5.47 36.20 Nextracker $1.46 billion 1.01 $50.91 million N/A N/A

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 6.22% 13.20% 7.37% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Nextracker on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

