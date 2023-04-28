Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $224.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.10. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after buying an additional 711,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.