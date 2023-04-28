Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.25-$17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.06. 98,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,533. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.10.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,236,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

