LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target to $14.00

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 19.5 %

TPST stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 11,085,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,191. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

About Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

