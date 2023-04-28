LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target to $14.00

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 19.5 %
TPST stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 11,085,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,191. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.90.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
