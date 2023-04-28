Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 277,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,742. The firm has a market cap of $930.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

