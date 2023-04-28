Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $115.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.74%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

