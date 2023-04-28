Landstar System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.