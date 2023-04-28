Landstar System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.
Landstar System has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
Landstar System Price Performance
Shares of LSTR opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
