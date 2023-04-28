Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.82.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.03. 275,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,062. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

