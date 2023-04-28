Lansing Street Advisors Acquires 1,927 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $283.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

