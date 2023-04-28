Lansing Street Advisors Acquires 2,281 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.68. 1,470,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,826. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

