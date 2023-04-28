Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 867.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.38. 101,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,538. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average is $189.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

