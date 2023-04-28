Lansing Street Advisors Buys 2,078 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,333. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.