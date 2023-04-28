Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $44,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 152,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,678. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

