Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.51. 55,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.26. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.99. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

