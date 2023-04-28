Lansing Street Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 123,785.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after buying an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 453,421 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 2,145,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,630. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

