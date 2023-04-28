Lansing Street Advisors Has $441,000 Stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $994,000.

BATS:IVAL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,508 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

