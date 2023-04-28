Lansing Street Advisors Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3,235.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in NetApp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after buying an additional 189,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after acquiring an additional 153,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $119,769,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $62.86. 511,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

