Lansing Street Advisors Sells 1,378 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 376,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,297. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

