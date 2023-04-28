Lansing Street Advisors Sells 4,900 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,862. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

