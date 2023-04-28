LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €35.65 ($39.61) and last traded at €35.61 ($39.57). 195,492 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.22 ($39.13).
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of €38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.18.
About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.
See Also
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.