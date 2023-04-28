Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,454 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,482 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 2,672,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,854. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

