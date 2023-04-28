Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 719 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.88.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $204.91. The company had a trading volume of 722,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

