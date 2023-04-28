Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

