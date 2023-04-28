Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,120,000 after acquiring an additional 102,502 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 4,101,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,529,776. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

