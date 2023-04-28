Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.