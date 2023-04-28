Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $360,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have commented on META. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.20.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.28. 21,130,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,109,254. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a market cap of $615.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

