Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986,738. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

