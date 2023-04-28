Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986,738. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
