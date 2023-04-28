Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. 651,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

