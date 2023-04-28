Ledyard National Bank Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,007 shares of company stock worth $9,887,171. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

