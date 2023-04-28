Ledyard National Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.