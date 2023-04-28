Ledyard National Bank Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.