Ledyard National Bank Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,098 shares of company stock worth $582,994 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.