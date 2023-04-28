Ledyard National Bank Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

