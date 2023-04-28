Ledyard National Bank Sells 4,044 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.95 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

