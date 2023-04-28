Ledyard National Bank Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 63,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 120,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

