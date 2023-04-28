Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.6% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,042,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,312,063. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The company has a market capitalization of $678.51 billion, a PE ratio of 156.47, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.09 and its 200 day moving average is $194.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

