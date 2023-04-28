Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.4% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 8,818,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,454,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

