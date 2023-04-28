Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY23 guidance to $14.25-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.25-$15.25 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.84. 254,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,659. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $284.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.58.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

