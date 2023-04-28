Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.25-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-4.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.25-$15.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.58.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.91. 382,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,514. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $284.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

