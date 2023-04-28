Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,045,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 777,095 shares.The stock last traded at $74.72 and had previously closed at $74.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

