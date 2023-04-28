Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.85

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 351632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

